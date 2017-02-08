Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens after flooding Tuesday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens after flooding Tuesday

The zoo is back open (Source: Facebook Page of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo) The zoo is back open (Source: Facebook Page of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the RainForest will be open on Tuesday. They closed around noon on Tuesday due to nearby flooding.

