Top spots in northeast Ohio to get engaged

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and what better way to express your love than with a marriage proposal. Many couples either get engaged or marry on Feb. 14.

Brandi Hamerstone with All Events Planned has a look at the top spots in northeast Ohio to pop the big question.

Bar 32 at the Hilton

Viaduct Lounge

Rockefeller Park Green House (City of Cleveland Greenhouse)

Edgewater Beach

Solstice Steps

Brandywine Falls

Squires Castle

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Sans Souci

Pier W

W. 25th Street Chalk Board

Terminal Tower Observation Deck

Cleveland Museum of Art

Akron Art Museum

Lodge at Geneva on the Lake

