Top spots in northeast Ohio to get engaged - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Top spots in northeast Ohio to get engaged

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and what better way to express your love than with a marriage proposal. Many couples either get engaged or marry on Feb. 14.

Brandi Hamerstone with All Events Planned has a look at the top spots in northeast Ohio to pop the big question. 

  • Bar 32 at the Hilton
  • Viaduct Lounge
  • Rockefeller Park Green House (City of Cleveland Greenhouse) 
  • Edgewater Beach
  • Solstice Steps
  • Brandywine Falls
  • Squires Castle
  • Cleveland Botanical Gardens
  • Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
  • Sans Souci
  • Pier W
  • W. 25th Street Chalk Board
  • Terminal Tower Observation Deck
  • Cleveland Museum of Art
  • Akron Art Museum
  • Lodge at Geneva on the Lake 

Friday morning we'll show you which one of our Cleveland 19 News reporters got engaged at one of these spots. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly