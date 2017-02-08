Mother of a child with a life-threatening illness has her van stolen

A van has been stolen from a mother of six in Cleveland. Darlene Spreitzer said one of her kids has a life-threatening illness.

Her minivan was stolen from her driveway on Saturday. Spreitzer adds her family does not have insurance and the vehicle is the only way to transport her child to and from the hospital.

The mom said they are poor and all their money goes towards medical expenses. The vehicle is a 2003 Blue Dodge Caravan.

Spreitzer adds the car was running while it was stolen.

