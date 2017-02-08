RTA drivers recognized for volunteer foot patrols; keeping kids safe at bus stops

An RTA Bus driver makes sure children are boarding buses safely in his neighborhood (Source Facebook)

Cleveland's Regional Transit Authority recognized two RTA drivers Wednesday for their efforts to keep kids safe at their bus stops.

Marcus and Debra Perryman, were honored for volunteer foot patrols in their neighborhood.

Operators Marcus & Debra Perryman recognized for volunteer foot patrols in their neighborhood to make sure kids are safe at their bus stops pic.twitter.com/4Wzrml3Cc9 — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) February 8, 2017

We caught up with east side Cleveland resident Marcus Perryman last week when he was out at bus stops in his neighborhood. He puts his patrolling on Facebook Live to encourage others to join him in keeping children safer on their way to school.

"See we got John Adams in the back," he said in his Facebook live post. "I got babies over there at the bus stop right now, waiting on this bus. So, I'm going to stand here and post up til they get on their bus safely."

When off the clock, both Perryman and his wife Debra keep an eye on the children headed to school.

"It's a lot of children in the morning supervising themselves in the dark," he said.

The couple received an award at RTA's quarterly management meeting.

