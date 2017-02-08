Three suspects indicted in Cooley Lounge bartender's murder

Three men have been indicted on aggravated murder charges for the shooting of Melissa "Missy" Brinker at the Cooley Lounge on Oct. 24.

Brinker, 44, was killed while working at the W. 130th Street bar in Cleveland. Police say four men walked in and ordered drinks before taking out handguns and forcing everyone to the ground.

When Brinker ran to the rear office and locked the door, the gunmen kicked it in and shot her several times. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another woman, Melissa Mortan, 38, tried to call 911, but was pistol whipped in the head. She survived.

Nigel Brunson, 19, Dana Thomas, 29, and Dwayne Sims, 21, were charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday. They will be arraigned on Feb. 10.

