The Medina County SPCA looking for dog's owner

The Medina County SPCA is looking for the owner of the dog pictured. Hector was not strong enough to eat on Tuesday.

The dog is being kept on IV fluids and has been given a soft food prescription diet. The SPCA said his blood work shows some abnormalities which is common in starvation.

He will continue to be hospitalized and monitored closely. There are no leads on the dog's owner.

