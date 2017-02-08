Meet Paul -- the Cleveland man Platform Beer Co. named its new cider after

Platform Beer Co. owner Paul Benner (right) said the new cider isn't named after him, but it's actually named after Nelson.

Three Pauls walk into Platform Beer Co. ... one is the company's new cider, one is the company's owner and one is a delivery driver and the namesake of the new beverage.

In December, Platform Beer Co. for the first time introduced its own cider to it's long list of craft beers made in Cleveland. It was a natural step for the beer company because head brewer Reed Jaskula has been experimenting with ciders for about five years, said Paul Benner, owner of Platform Beer Co.

There were a few hurdles to jump over before the 6 percent ABV cider could be distributed, though. One hurdle was getting a special liquor permit because apple-made cider is technically wine which requires more than a beer license to make and sell.

The second hurdle was finding a name for the cider. So the company opened up the naming decision to its employees. Several ideas were turned down because they were already being used, Benner explained.

This is where the eponymous Paul Nelson comes in. He's a 34-year-old delivery driver for Platform who took a special interest in naming the cider.

"I just thought it was a great idea for the owners to ask and I thought it would be great if one of my ideas was selected and I would see that on the product," said Nelson. "I never thought it would be named after me, but it is pretty cool that it is and how it came about."

8 things to know about Platform Paul Cider

Paul was introduced at the end of December. It sells for $9.99 a six-pack. ABV: 6 percent It's made from apples from Quarry Hill Orchards in Sandusky. Platform plans to have two additional seasonal ciders every year: Raspberry in the spring and blueberry in the summer. The cider is technically considered a wine. Platform uses same beer brewing techniques to made the cider by introducing hops into the cider after it's fermenting. The cider has a much higher carbonation than many of Platform's beers. It takes about six weeks to make a batch of cider and three or four weeks to make a craft beer.

