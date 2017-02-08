Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in May

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced Stipe Miocic will fight Junior Dos Santos for the Heavyweight Championship on May 13.

The fight will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The last time these two fought Dos Santos defeated Miocic.

Their last fight was on Dec. 13, 2014, Dos Santos won by unanimous decision. Since that loss Miocic has won four straight fights.

Miocic is 16-2 in his career, Dos Santos is 18-4.

