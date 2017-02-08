Dog ate 94 pieces of plastic; recovering from emergency surgery

Joey, found by police tied to a post on E. 93rd and Kinsman, is recovering after veterinarians say he ate an absurd amount of plastic.

It's unclear when the dog ingested the foreign objects, but during emergency surgery vets at Greystone Veterinary Hospital pulled out 94 pieces of plastic.

"As soon as we opened him up, his stomach was just full and hard, it felt like a big plastic ball," said Dr. Lindsay Kostal.

"Some of them are so big, it was just so sad to me to think about how this was being swallowed and attempted to be digested by this 48lb dog," said Kristen Kostal, Registered Vet Tech.

Workers at Muttley Crue Rescue say the dog is severely underweight and they believe it was eating plastic out of hunger.

Doctors at Greystone Veterinary Hospital in Seven Hills performed the surgery Tuesday and Joey is now on the mend. Joey is suffering from pneumonia and is taking antibiotics and breathing treatments. Since no one claimed him, there is no one to charge with animal cruelty at this time. Joey will be put up for adoption.

Donations to help offset vet bills can be made via PayPal by clicking here or mailed to P.O. Box 121, Berea, OH, 44017.

