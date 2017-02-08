Grandparents want justice for 3-year-old found dead in Canton: 'She was beautiful'

A jury has found Mathew Miku guilty of killing his 3-year-old daughter Hailey.

Miku's trial began Monday at the Stark County Courthouse. Police say he called 911 on March 4 saying he had found Hailey dead in her bed. Further evidence led Canton police to treat it as a homicide.

Miku was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he spends 23 years in prison.

Prosecutors started calling witnesses Tuesday. His live-in girlfriend Jessica Bender took the stand. The 21-year-old has been charged with child endangering.

It's been almost a year since Karen and Dan Miku lost their three-year-old granddaughter Hailey. They feel that justice has been served in their son’s case. Now Miku's father and stepmother are speaking out about getting justice for the girl.

“She made everyone smile. She was a good little girl, she was beautiful,” said Karen Miku.

They were in court Wednesday as the verdict came down.

“He knew it was coming, he knew justice was gonna be served,” Dan Miku said.

Now, they're waiting for Bender to be sentenced. They worry she won't get the time they think she deserves.

“From November to March, this child was taking beatings every day. So she knew. And for her to get a slap on the wrist,” Dan Miku said.

They feel she could have told someone and possibly saved Hailey's life.

“She was there, she could've saved our granddaughter, but she turned her head and looked the other way,” Karen Miku said.

Hailey's grandparents hope no other families have to suffer like they have.

“If other people are going through something like this, don't be afraid. Make that phone call, tell somebody,” Dan Miku said.

Bender will be sentenced next week. She has two children who are now being taken care of by her family.

