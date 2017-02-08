Victim pistol-whipped during carjacking in Lakewood

Police are investigating a carjacking in Lakewood on the 1700 block of Edgewater Drive.

The victim is a man and was apparently boxed in, the suspects got out and pistol-whipped him before taking his vehicle. This incident happened Wednesday afternoon, the victim was driving a red Kia Optima.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.

