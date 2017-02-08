Victim pistol-whipped during carjacking in Lakewood - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Victim pistol-whipped during carjacking in Lakewood

Victim pistol-whipped during carjacking in Lakewood (Source WOIO) Victim pistol-whipped during carjacking in Lakewood (Source WOIO)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating a carjacking in Lakewood on the 1700 block of Edgewater Drive.

The victim is a man and was apparently boxed in, the suspects got out and pistol-whipped him before taking his vehicle. This incident happened Wednesday afternoon, the victim was driving a red Kia Optima. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017  WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly