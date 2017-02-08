19 worst parking ticket offenders in Cleveland who collectively owe $70,000

The city of Cleveland is owed about $70,000 from 19 of the city's worst parking ticket offenders. That number is only a small percentage of the $41 million owed to the city in unpaid parking tickets since 2000.

A very small portion of the $41 million was never paid because people died or businesses have gone under, explained Cleveland Clerk of Courts Spokesman Obie Shelton.

Steven Moody of Cleveland is one of the people included on the list but recently decided to pay his $2,985 in parking fees recently because his registration is up for renewal soon. Without paying the fees, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles would not renew his driving license.

When I approached him, Moody showed me a fistful of cash that he was taking to the city.

It's the amount owed for nearly three years of unpaid parking fines and penalties that piled up while Moody, an attorney, worked cases at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

I notified Moody that he was one of the folks among the 19 worst parking ticket offenders in Cleveland.

"It's almost a badge of honor to be on the list, right?" I said.

"Well I wouldn't call it a badge of honor when Carl Monday comes to your house, but I have nothing to hide from you," Moody said.

That's more that I can say about the others on the list, who couldn't be found. I knocked on doors all over town trying to track down the biggest offenders.

A woman named Amy Maddox is at the top of the list in terms of dollars owed with nearly $8,000 in fines and penalties. But don't expect the clerk of courts to collect that money. All 167 of Maddox's tickets were issued in 2009.

A company called An Jo Co Inc. actually has the most tickets with 310. But the Cleveland 19 investigative team didn't find any trace of the firm, which was once operated out of a now vacant building near East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The time to collect has expired, though. The company stiffed the the courts for more $3,600 for the 310 parking tickets it failed to pay -- 15 years before going out of business.

So why were these and other folks allowed to dodge their tickets for so long? Is anyone going after them?

"We're not gonna come after them. But we're gonna take steps that will ... that could come back to haunt them," said Obie Shelton, who said they do have some leverage.

"They can assess fines, send out threatening letters, tow your vehicle or in extreme cases, take you to court. For very bad offenders we've had in the past, we can file a civil judgment. And it tough to get a loan after that" said Shelton.

The BMV can also put a block on your registration, if you don't pay your tickets.

But even then, many motorists like Moody let their tickets pile up, until their registration renewal comes up.

After my visit with Moody, he decided to settle up in court "early" as he so put it. Hours after I approached him at his home, he paid a visit to the Clerk of Court's Office and paid his $3,000 in outstanding tickets and fines.

"I pay what I owe. I'm a man of my word," said Moody.

