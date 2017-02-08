Suspect wore security uniform during armed robbery of Brink's driver

A Brink's driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said it happened on Harvard Avenue, just east of Lee Road, around 10 a.m.

The driver was attempting to make a delivery to PNC Bank when he was attacked from behind, between the armored car and the bank. The suspect took a messenger's bag containing cash.

The suspect is a black male who was dressed in a METRO security uniform. Police say he's about 6 feet tall with a thin build.

He ran across Harvard Avenue, behind the Burger King to Eldamere Avenue, and got into a white Ford Fusion, according to authorities. They said he drove west in the direction of Lee Road.

Those with tips are asked to contact Cleveland police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.