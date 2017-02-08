How to protect yourself against a natural gas leak

Joseph Fekter was putting new flooring in his basement when he started to smell gas.

“At first I thought, I can deal with it later. Then I saw that explosion on TV, and I said I'm not going to mess around with this,” Fekter said.

Patrick Koteck with H Jack's Heating and Plumbing said Fekter did the right thing.

“It was very fortunate they knew enough to call the gas company and call us right away,” Koteck said.

Koteck said it takes just a small leak to cause a big problem.

“The danger comes in if you have a gas leak and you don't know it and there's some type of ignition source. Say if you have a gas leak in the basement and the water heater was to turn on, you could have that explosion, or the furnace turns on, or the dryer,” Koteck said.

He also recommends checking your lines outside your home.

“It was leaking by the dryer, and it's leaking internally right here in the wall," Koteck said.

It will take a day to repair and fix all the lines, but Fekter says the cost is worth it.

“Seeing that house go up, I'm not going to take a chance,” Fekter said.

