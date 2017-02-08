7 snow belt driving tips for a safer commute on I-90 in the winter

In December, there was a 50+ car pile up on I-90 in Lake County. (Source: WOIO)

A stretch of Interstate 90 in Lake County recently had a speed limit reduction from 70 mph to 60 mph because of the amount of accidents reported in the winter months.

In December, there was a crash that involved more than 50 cars on a portion of I-90 near Vrooman Road.

The simple solution is to just slow down. But below are seven tips to staying safe while driving in the snow belt.

ODOT has recently made a change that helps follow tip No. 1 by reducing the speed limit temporarily.

The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph between state Route 91 and around 5 miles east of Vrooman Road. The reduced speed limit will be in place through the end of winter, but no later than April 1.

Transportation officials have put up new signage on this portion of the interstate that alerts drivers of snow bands and ODOT has reduced the speed limit in this area during winter months.

