'Taylor-made' for the Cleveland Browns?

Interesting move by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, hiring David Lee as quarterbacks coach. Lee had been doing the same job up in Buffalo

the past two seasons, coaching Tyrod Taylor, who just happens to be on the verge of hitting the open market.

If the Bills don't part ways with Taylor, they'll owe him almost $30 million, a ton of money for a guy who's gone 14-14 as a starter. So, why should

he interest the Browns?

He's better than anyone they currently have, and could serve as a bridge until their franchise QB finally takes the field. Who that franchise quarterback is remains to be seen.

It never was Josh McCown, who was released on Tuesday. It isn't Robert Griffin III, who could be the next to go.

It probably wouldn't be Taylor, although he's dependable, mistake-free (37 TD's/12 Int's the past two years) and versatile, throwing for more than 6,000 yards in two seasons and rushing for more than 1,100.

Being back with Coach Lee certainly wouldn't hurt his continued development. Taylor isn't the first QB I'd take out of the AFC East. Jimmy Garoppolo is.

Taylor isn't even the first Bills QB I'd want (yes, Cardale Jones, we'd love to have you come home). But after what took place with the coaching staff this week, don't be stunned if Taylor ends up in Cleveland. He'd have a real shot to prove he's a long-term answer. And if he's not? Well, the search is going to continue, either way.

