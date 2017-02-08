Geneva Township officer involved in shooting

Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene in an officer-involved shooting in Geneva Township. The shooting happened on South Ridge Road East.

Ohio BCI said it's an officer-involved shooting and they have been called to handle the investigation at the request of the Sheriff.

Schools in the area were not impacted by the incident.

Authorities say they won't be releasing any updates until noon Thursday.

