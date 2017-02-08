WATCH HERE: The Avon Lake eagles close to hatching - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

WATCH HERE: The Avon Lake eagles close to hatching

Source: YouTube Source: YouTube
AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) -

The Avon Lake eagles are back.

Cleveland 19 rolled on the birds while it was lighter outside Redwood Elementary School.

Last year we saw mom and dad -- known as Stars and Stripes.

Back in May students voted on two baby names. They decided on Liberty and Justice.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly