'Shake Shack' coming to downtown Cleveland

Cleveland's "Nucleus Building Project" announced a few new tenants Wednesday.

Entertainment venue “Cleveland Live” will be the property’s primary anchor.

A seven-story parking garage and more than 200,000 sq. feet of office space will also be featured.

Cleveland’s dining scene will also get an upgrade with the Nucleus.

Tenants include burger franchise “Shake Shack,” “Hopcat” the restaurant and craft beer bar, and Starbucks’ new concept “Reserve Bar Café.”

The high rise will sit across from Quicken Loans Arena.

