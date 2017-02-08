Mansfield police ask for help to find missing girl

Mansfield police are asking for help to locate Angelia Haverstock.

Haverstock is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and has burgundy hair.

She was last seen in the area of Linden Road.

Her whereabouts are unknown. She may be on her way to Columbus.

Those with information should call 419-522-1234.

