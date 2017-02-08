LeBron James, on President Trump's travel ban: 'Diversity is what makes this country so great'

NBA superstar LeBron James recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter regarding President Donald J. Trump's travel ban.

In the interview he said everyone has a voice, and that athletes continue to use the platforms they have to speak up for what they believe in.

Here are a few of James' comments from the interview:

"Diversity is what makes this country so great. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about."

"Diversity is what makes this country so great. We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences."

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

James recently received the NAACP's Jackie Robinson Award.

