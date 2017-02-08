Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 4

I'll be honest, Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon week 3 training wasn't my best. I did well throughout the week, but I missed the weekend's long run, which was supposed to be six miles. I made sure to get back on track first thing Monday morning.

Week 4's long run will be the longest run of the training plan yet ,11 miles. The weather is supposed to get warmer this weekend, so I'm hoping to finally get back outside to run with my dog. (in my honesty opinion, February is the absolute worst).

Aside from the long run, mid-week runs aren't too bad this week, they vary between three to six miles.

As I mentioned, with the weather being cold, rainy and snowy, I've done pretty much all of my running on the treadmill. I got asked about what I think about when I run.

Honestly, I completely zone out and try to get lost in a good show on Netflix. Watching TV on the treadmill makes it go by much faster.

When I'm outside, I don't normally run with music or headphones (weird, I know). I like to look around, take note and appreciate what's around me, the beach, the woods, the city I love it all.

Next week, I'm going to talk some more about the weight training I've been doing throughout the marathon training plan. I got some of the strength training moves from a friend who works for the Chicago Bears.

I feel like it's made a difference so far.

If you're running the marathon, or if you have advice, I'd love to know!

Feel free to reach out on Facebook and Twitter!



