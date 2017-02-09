Flights canceled as major snowstorm hits Northeast

A major snowstorm moving across the Northeast is resulting in numerous canceled local flights.

The snowstorm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions and more than a foot of snow to parts of the region.

The heavy snow threatens to bring air travel to a halt, with over 2,600 flights already canceled, according to FlightAware.

Airlines are encouraging passengers to check their flight before heading to the airport.

Click here to check flights out of Cleveland Hopkins, and click here to see how much snow is expected in our region.

