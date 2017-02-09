Top Headlines: Icy roads and a possible end to Chief Wahoo

Here are your top stories for the day:

1. BUNDLE UP! It’s COLD out there. Temperatures will be in the 20s all day, but with gusty NW winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the teens.

2. Overnight we learned the lndians' logo that has symbolized the franchise for decades could be on it's way out. A live report this morning on Cleveland 19 News.

3. A kind gesture in the midst of tragedy, a Cleveland Heights church is stepping in to help the family of murdered 14 -year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.