Authorities investigate fatal Medina apartment building explosion

Columbia Gas said crews conducted an investigation and their natural gas mains and lines are not the source of the explosion.

One person is dead following an explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Authorities said an 18-year-old man was killed in the fire. His mother was badly burned trying to save him, according to officials. His father was also badly burned.

Five other residents received minor injuries.

The 20 displaced residents (eight families) were taken to a community center on the property.

The fire marshal is investigating.

People can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

They can also submit donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Medina. The parish will be working with the Red Cross to assist any displaced families.

