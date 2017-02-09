MLB Commissioner talks future of Chief Wahoo

The Cleveland Indians home opener is April 11 and fans are ready to see another stellar year coming off the team's World Series appearance.

While a new season awaits, talks are continuing between Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and team owners about the future of the team's controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

A slow phase-out has been underway in recent years. This year, the Indians blue home alternate jerseys will no longer feature the Chief Wahoo cap. Players will wear a red "Block C" hat with those uniforms. However, Chief Wahoo remains on all four of the Indians' jerseys.

Use of the logo has drawn criticism from several groups, including Native Americans, who have called it racist, demeaning and outdated. Others argue the logo is a source of pride and tradition.

"I said during the postseason that I understand why some people have concerns about the logo," Manfred told Yahoo Sports. "I think that's pretty straightforward. We're having conversations, ongoing, with the owners of the Indians about exactly what should be done with this logo. Those conversations will continue. When we're ready to give you the full-blown plan, we will get it out there."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.