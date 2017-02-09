Stay-at-home moms get sick more often, doctor says

Stay-at-home moms are more vulnerable to catching colds, viruses and flu's because they stay indoors more during the winter, according to University Hospitals Dr. Edmundo Mandac.

Mandac says that, contrary to what many think, it is not temperature ups and downs that causes us all to get sick.

"The weather can play a part, but I think a lot if it is when people stay inside and they get exposed to the viruses including the flu, the common cold and of course, bad things like pneumonia," he said.

Another myth is that warmer temperatures in the winter will get everyone sick because the cold temperatures kill off viruses.

"What we found amazingly enough is that the viruses, the cold viruses like to thrive in cold weather, in a cooler temperature," he said. "So, maybe that's why we don't see as much of the cold in the summer in terms of the frequency or the prevalence of it."

What about not wearing a coat, like mom told you to, so that you won't catch a cold? Sorry mom, that's another false claim that we have come to think is true. According to Mandac, temperatures do not make your body more vulnerable. However, he says that you will be more comfortable in the cold with that coat on, so you should still listen to mom.

So, what is the best way to protect yourself from colds?

"I think it's the common things that we just take for granted like exercise, getting enough sleep," Mandac said. "I think one of the things I found was that maybe stress might play a part, so maybe exercise might elevate some of the psychological stress that we have."

