Police: 18-year-old sexually abused half-siblings in 'deplorable' Summit County home

Police have arrested an 18-year-old in Coventry Township for allegedly abusing three of his half-siblings.

Police say Cody Haupt resided with nine other children and their parents in a home in Summit County. The house had been visited multiple times due to "deplorable" living conditions, hoarding, mental health concerns, multiple reports of sex offenses, abuse allegations and neglect complaints filed about the family.

Police discovered the alleged abuse after removing the children from the home. According to authorities, Haupt engaged in forcible sexual conduct with a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, all his half-siblings.

Haupt was taken to Summit County Jail, where he has been charged with three counts of rape.

