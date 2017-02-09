Police ID victim in Geneva Township officer-involved shooting

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Geneva Township on Wednesday.

Deputies shot Vincent Palma, 26, at a home on South Ridge Road. According to police, they were called to the home due to an unwanted man inside. When they arrived, Palma allegedly approached the officer in the driveway and charged at him, not listening to commands to stop.

Police say the deputy used a Taser on Palma and radioed for help before firing warning shots into the ground. Palma then allegedly continued to advance, and the deputy fired.

Palma was taken to Geneva Hospital and then transferred to University Hospitals, where he died.

BCI is assisting in the investigation.

