Vehicle from Lakewood carjacking recovered; suspects still on the loose

The car stolen during a robbery in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered in Cleveland.

The 29-year-old victim, Stephen Gavolas, says that two suspects followed him into the parking lot of his apartment complex on the 1700 block of Edgewater Drive. When he got out of his car, they hit him in the head with a gun and took off in his Kia Optima.

Gavolas was treated on scene for a minor head injury.

Gavolas said that all of the items that were in the car, including his son's car seat, the new Nintendo 3DS and games his son got for Christmas, his cell phone, golf clubs, a tablet and clothing were stolen, totaling almost $1,500 worth of items. He has made a GoFundMe page in order to recoup some of the lost funds.

No arrests have been made.

