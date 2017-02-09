The Container Store to open location near Beachwood Place

The Container Store will open a location in Cleveland this summer.

The shop, which sells storage and organization products, will open next to Beachwood Place. According to The Container Store's website, the grand opening is set for June 10, 2017.

The 25,000-square-foot store will feature more than 11,000 products, organized into sections like closet, kitchen, office, travel, gift packaging and laundry.

The Container Store has been listed as one of Fortune Magazine's annual 100 best companies to work for for the past 17 years. The company expects the store to create 50 jobs in the area including management, full-time and part-time employees.

