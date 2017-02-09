Just in time for Valentine's Day: Popular spots in Northeast Ohio to pop the question

More than $18 billion will be spent on Valentine’s Day, $4 billion of which will go toward jewelry purchases. Maybe an engagement ring?

Love is in the air, high atop the Hilton Hotel in downtown Cleveland at Bar 32.

"Everybody in the room watched this gentleman got down on his knee, she started crying, everyone started clapping. It was so fun for us, we all got swept away into it too," said General Manager Shannon Smith.

Since opening in July, 10 marriage proposals have happened at Bar 32.

"The view is just wonderful, there's nothing else like it in the city," said Smith.

The middle table along the windows at the bar is now known as "the engagement table." The staff is excited to see what happens this Valentine's weekend.

"I suppose anything is possible."



Talk about good views, how about the observation deck at the top of the Terminal Tower. It's a popular, pop the question spot too. Our very own Cleveland 19 Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan said "yes" in this very room.

"I turned around and he was down on one knee. He hid the ring in his sock and then he said, will you marry me, I think. I don't remember I blacked out," says Sullivan.

For Jamie, the location was special because she’s a Cleveland native and she loves her city. The incredible view, as the backdrop, was perfect.

Brandi Hamerstone is an event planner in Northeast Ohio. She said personalization is the biggest key to making a successful moment.

"Someplace where you know you guys love being. Someplace where you can go back," said Hamerstone.

Brandi says the surprise element of the chalkboard wall on W. 25th in Ohio City is quickly making it a hot spot to get engaged. She says the solstice steps in Lakewood, the chandelier at Playhouse Square, and Pier W make the list as well. Pier W, with it's amazing city and lake views, has 15 - 20 engagements a month.

"Open table just rated us one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country," added General Manager Mark Kawada.

And that romantic moment happens so fast, like a blur, so Brandi's best piece of advice is this:

"I think you want a photographer. You need a sly photographer. Your fiancée is going to be so caught up in the moment and what's happening, you really want to capture it."

