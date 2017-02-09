Rock & Roll Hall of Fame receives $9 million donation, money to be used to create new theater

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be able to create a new theater after a $9 million donation. According to a news release the donation was made by Chris M. and Sara Connor to create the Connor Theater.

The theater will open this summer, some of the features it will include:

Arena-quality sound

Larger than life video screens

Fan interactivity will bring audiences closer to their favorite musical artists

Connor is the Chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Board of Directors. This is the largest single gift from an individual for the Hall of Fame.

Your first look at the Power of Rock experience in Connor Theater. Coming summer 2017: https://t.co/LOGPU89yZN #LongLiveRock pic.twitter.com/DrkeSuwl9S — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 9, 2017

