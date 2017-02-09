Rock & Roll Hall of Fame receives $9 million donation, money to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame receives $9 million donation, money to be used to create new theater

Rendering of the Connor Theater (Source: rockhall.com) Rendering of the Connor Theater (Source: rockhall.com)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be able to create a new theater after a $9 million donation. According to a news release the donation was made by Chris  M. and Sara Connor to create the Connor Theater.

The theater will open this summer, some of the features it will include: 

  • Arena-quality sound
  • Larger than life video screens
  • Fan interactivity will bring audiences closer to their favorite musical artists

Connor is the Chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Board of Directors. This is the largest single gift from an individual for the Hall of Fame. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly