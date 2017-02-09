Cleveland Cavaliers will wear a Goodyear jersey patch next season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will wear a Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company jersey patch next season, according to a report from Bloomberg.com.

Next year the National Basketball Association will allow teams to wear corporate jersey patches. Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Sacramento have already reached deals to put a patch on their uniform for next season.

The Cavs may be the next team to announce a deal. Bloomberg is reporting that the Cavs have reached a deal with Goodyear for a patch on the Cavs jersey for next season.

We have reached out to the Cavs and Goodyear and both organizations told us that they had no comment.

