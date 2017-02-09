More than 500 city of Twinsburg employees have W2's stolen in phishing scam

Hundreds of employees of the city of Twinsburg had their W2's stolen in a phishing scam.

Officials found out about the scam on Friday morning and immediately contacted the IRS. Around 500 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees were affected.

Some of the employees have already had fraudulent tax returns filed using their W2's. The city has hired LifeLock to help provide identity theft protection services.

The IRS and Twinsburg police are investigating.

The mayor of Twinsburg has released the following statement:

"The city has taken extensive measures to ensure the security of all confidential employee information. Our employees have been offered identity theft protection services, as well as information about preventing the filing of fraudulent tax returns. The security of our employees' confidential information is a priority for us and we are taking this matter very seriously."

