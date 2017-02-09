Minivan drives through a BP station in Beachwood, suspects steal an ATM

Beachwood police are investigating a smash and grab at a BP gas station. The incident happened at 3 a.m. on the 25000 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

The suspect drove a minivan through the front of the store, dislodging the ATM from the floor. Three other suspects pulled up in a small gray SUV or station wagon and helped the first suspect load the ATM in the vehicle.

All four suspects fled eastbound on Chagrin Boulevard in the gray vehicle. Police said this is similar to other smash and grabs that have taken place throughout greater Cleveland in the last several months.

No one was injured during the incident. The vehicle used to smash into the store is presumed stolen and was seized as evidence.

The four suspects were all wearing skull caps and black hoodies.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.