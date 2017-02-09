Check out National Pizza Day deals - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Check out National Pizza Day deals

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in celebration of one of the most popular foods in America. The day is dedicated to appreciating and eating pizza. 

Here's a list of some of the day's pizza deals:

  • Domino's: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 when you order online and pick up in-store. Also, Domino's mix-and-match offer involving two or more items for $5.99 each is always a winner.
  • Hungry Howie's: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
  • Marco's Pizza: Save $3 off orders of $15 or more.
  • Papa John's: Enjoy 40% off all regular-price pizzas through March 5.
  • Pilot Flying J: Get a free slice of PJ Fresh pizza with coupon. The offer ends February 12.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly