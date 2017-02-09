Check out National Pizza Day deals

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in celebration of one of the most popular foods in America. The day is dedicated to appreciating and eating pizza.

Here's a list of some of the day's pizza deals:

Domino's: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 when you order online and pick up in-store. Also, Domino's mix-and-match offer involving two or more items for $5.99 each is always a winner.

Hungry Howie's: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Marco's Pizza: Save $3 off orders of $15 or more.

Papa John's: Enjoy 40% off all regular-price pizzas through March 5.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free slice of PJ Fresh pizza with coupon. The offer ends February 12.

