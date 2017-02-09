5 great tweets from National Pizza Day

Many people are enjoying their favorite food on National Pizza Day. On Feb. 9 the hashtag #NationalPizzaDay was trending.

Here are some of the best tweets from pizza day:

Everyday is pizza day #NationalPizzaDay — Ryan Butz (@RyanButz4) February 9, 2017

It's the best day of the year...HAPPY #NationalPizzaDay! ?? pic.twitter.com/vftbsXd8Io — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) February 9, 2017

Every Sith Lord wants a slice#NationalPizzaDay pic.twitter.com/2NLyUpGaKi — Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) February 9, 2017

