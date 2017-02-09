Homes struck by gunfire in Shaker Heights

Several homes were struck by gunfire in Shaker Heights on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on the 3700 block of Palmerston Avenue. Police said two houses were hit, both only had minimal damage to their vinyl siding.

A total of four bullets were fired. There were no injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

