Conflicting reports around 6-year-old Rocky River flu victim - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Conflicting reports around 6-year-old Rocky River flu victim

Eva Harris (Source: Facebook) Eva Harris (Source: Facebook)

Family members have posted conflicting reports on a closed Facebook group about the condition of a 6-year-old Rocky River girl they said is being treated for the flu at the Cleveland Clinic. 

Eva Harris is a kindergartener at Goldwood Primary Elementary School. The community has organized a meal train.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story shared information from a family member that said the girl died. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly