Elyria police to honor officers for saving a man's life

A woman called 911 to report a man dangling his legs over the side of an overpass at US 20 and State Route 511.

The dispatcher immediately dispatched Sergeant David Dylag and Trooper Corey Resendez and continued to give the officers updates as they responded to the scene.

When Trooper Corey Resendez and Sergeant David Dylag arrived on scene, they approached the man and talked to him.

When a commercial truck drove under the bridge, the man turned away and leaned over in the direction of the passing truck.

As this was taking place, Trooper Resendez grabbed him, and with the assistance of Sergeant Dylag they safely secured him.

