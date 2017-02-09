Former Kent State University football player found not guilty of kidnapping

Former Kent State football player Nathan Holley who was charged with kidnapping and felonious assault has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated around two hours.

According to court records, the kidnapping complaint was filed after the Nov. 3 incident.

The incident happened in Franklin Township in Portage County. That is northeast of Kent.

Holley was a safety for KSU and boasted 426 career tackles. He was a two-time All-MAC first team selection the last two seasons.

Holley was suspended from the team after his arrest. He has since exhausted his eligibility and is no longer part of the team.

