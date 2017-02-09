Police chase ends in a crash in Richfield

A police chase has ended in a crash in Richfield. The incident happened around 2 p.m. on I-77 North near the turnpike.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The chase began in Akron and ended when the suspect hit the median in Richfield.

After the crush the suspect ran into a wooded area and was captured by investigators. Police said the troopers were the agency involved in the chase.

There is also a separate unrelated accident on I-77. This is a one car crash with minor injuries in Bath.

Expect delays in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

