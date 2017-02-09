Employee protects store by throwing soda at suspects armed with handguns

A Happy's Pizza employee saved the store by throwing two-liter soda bottles at suspects armed with handguns. On Feb. 4 the two suspects armed with handguns entered the Happy's Pizza located at the 7000 block of Detroit Avenue.

The suspects pointed the guns at the employee and the customers. The employee started throwing two-liter sod bottles at the suspects.

The suspects fled the store and did not get away with anything. They left in a silver four-door car.

The car is possibly a Buick. If anyone has any information on this crime they are asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy.

jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

216-623-5218

