Report: Uncle Drew movie to be a pick-up basketball 'Blues Brothers'

Temple Hill Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to the character "Uncle Drew," according to a report from Variety.

The character, played by Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving, has appeared in numerous Pepsi commercials. In the commercials, Irving, disguised as an old man, shows up to pickup games and tells the "young bloods" not to reach, and to consider his credo, "get buckets." Those at the court on the day of these fictional games are wowed by the old man's spry nature and quickness.

According to the Variety report, Jay Longino is set to write the script and the movie is described as a love letter to the game of basketball ("Blues Brothers" in the pick-up basketball world).

That will come as a surprise to few who have watched the extended versions of the Uncle Drew commercials on YouTube, as a common theme revolves around Drew getting the band back together, consulting with other aged players portrayed by fellow Cavalier Kevin Love, Nate Robinson, and Maya Moore.

