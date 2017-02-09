Police: Relationship between educational worker, Parma High student may have been sexual

The Parma City School District released a statement Thursday regarding a relationship between a student and female worker that police say may have been sexual in nature.

School officials said the woman accused is not a Parma Schools employee, but rather an employee contracted through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County. The Educational Service Center was also informed of the incident.

The woman, Ashley Mason, 25, was removed from the building and placed on administrative leave. She's been charged with one count of sexual battery.

Police say the alleged incidents took place between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 of this year, away from school property. School administrators said they found out about the incident Monday.

Parma City Schools parents said they're stunned.

"It's pretty shocking, but it's been happening a lot lately. I've been reading a lot about it," said parent Steve Kershishnik. "I just kind of hope the school district figures it out."

Parma police and Parma City School District officials are investigating.

Mason will appear in Parma Municipal Court on Friday at 11 a.m.

The parent or guardian of the Parma High School student was notified of the incident and the student has been released into their custody.

