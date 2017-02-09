New push to stop heroin with partnership funds

A partnership between the ADAMHS board, Cuyahoga County, and the City of Cleveland has contributed over a million dollars to the fight against heroin.

According to the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County, the city contributed $250,000, the county contributed $250,000 and ADAMHS provided one million to make a $1.5 million dollar effort toward recovery resources.

The funding also provided 113 sober beds for recovery and detox centers.

Bill Denihan is the CEO of the ADHAMS Board in Cuyahoga County. He said that last year there were more than 515 deaths linked to heroin, and 45 deaths in 2017.

“The heroin epidemic has reached tsunami proportions,” said Denihan.

Denihan said this part of an aggressive plan and the funding is the first of many efforts to stop the epidemic.

