Lorain water, sewer bills could rise more than 17 percent

Utility rates are climbing in Lorain. Residents will see the changes in their bills starting this month. The city says its water and sewer systems need major overhauls.

The safety service director says sewer and water maintenance is needed so badly, that if it doesn't get taken care of soon, Lorain could wind up in a bad situation like Flint, Michigan.

Residents that spoke with Cleveland 19 had mixed reactions -- some hadn’t heard about the hikes.

“The water is already high now. So I can just imagine what it's going to be like with everything going up,” said Araka Ramirez.

The higher rate on water bills kicked in on Feb. 1. Sewer rates could also rise starting in March.

That will cost the average household an extra $17 dollars a month, which is about $200 a year. Water bills will rise from $37.80 to $42.42 a month. Sewer bills will go up from $36.36 to $48.60 a month.

For people struggling to make ends meet in Lorain, it's a hit they'll feel.

“It's just really gonna, especially in this area, put a big damper on people and their finances though,” Jessie Killean said.

The city says the water and sewer systems need major overhauls. Safety Service Director Dan Given says there have been no extensive upgrades to them for the last 20 to 30 years. He says the water plant on the Black River was built in 1955 and it's at the end of its usable life. Cleveland 19 News also learned that under the city, some pipes are even around 100 years old, made out of wood wrapped in steel.

Some residents say those reasons are good enough to convince them the rate hikes are needed.

“If that's what we've got do, why not? We've got kids, so we've got to make sure they get the proper water to bathe and eat and drink,” said Zyarire Mitchell.

Lorain residents will also face another hit to their wallet soon. Lorain County will raise its sales tax by a quarter percent starting April 1, from 6.5 to 6.75 percent.

