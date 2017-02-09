Little girls raise money for disease they're currently fighting

Two little girls are raising money for research into a disease they are currently fighting so they can help other children.

Jaina, 4, and Chesley, 2, have ARPKG, a deadly childhood kidney and liver disease. They will both eventually need transplants.

Though there is no cure, the Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Katherine Dell got a grant to research the disease. But the money doesn't cover all costs, so the girls' family is raising money for other costs, such as travel expenses for patients.

Raffle baskets are being sold for a Saturday pasta dinner fundraiser. It begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. It will be held at the Berea Masonic Temple on Eastland Road.

Here is the girls' GoFundMe page

