Police chase ends when driver crashes into I-77 median, flees into wooded area

A police chase ended on Interstate 77 north Thursday evening when a driver crashed into a median near Brecksville Road in Richfield.

The chase began in Akron.

After the crash, police said the driver ran into a wooded area but was quickly captured by troopers.

Bath police recovered evidence tossed from the driver's vehicle just south of the arrest area.

